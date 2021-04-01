WheelHouse IT: IT Support Comes in Various Forms - What Is Best for Your Business?

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / When it comes to IT support, there are many directions a business can take. Organizations can leverage a break/fix provider, hire someone in-house, ignore IT support as a whole, hire a Managed IT Service Provider, or have a hybrid (co-managed) IT approach where a Managed IT Service Provider assists the in-house team.

IT support via a Managed IT Services provider typically comes offered at a "flat recurring rate," which allows a business to budget effectively for IT expenses. The IT support company would then be responsible for core IT functions like patch management, remote monitoring, help desk solutions, disaster recovery, security, and more.

IT support is more than the mere actions of support that the IT team provides. They are a distinct set of policies put into practice by a workplace or a Managed Services Provider. While the IT support policies in every workplace are unique, the guiding principles include regularizing processes and generating end-to-end coverage.

Finding the proper IT Support

You may want to start with a simple Google search. Let's say you search "IT Support Fort Lauderdale," you will get a slew of IT service providers gearing up for your business. This is where you will want to weed out the good from the bad.

Things that you should look for:

Does the Managed IT Support company have a local office?

Is the provider outsourcing any or all of their services?

If you have a compliance need, will they sign a BAA?

Does the provider have insurance? After all, they are handling your business-critical systems.

What is the guaranteed response time? Do they have a live dashboard where you can see this at any time?

What will the onboarding/handover process look like?

Should we decide to cancel our agreement with you, what would the offboarding look like?

If you are getting your Microsoft licensing from your IT provider - you will want to ask who owns the Microsoft tenant - It should be your organization.

If the organization is going to host servers for you, you will want to ensure that they are not in a private data center that will make it hard for you to part ways should there be an issue.

The above are just a few questions to help you weed out the IT Service Providers that might not have an excellent operational maturity.

Benefits for Businesses

Any business that brings on a Managed IT Service Provider is likely to experience many benefits, including:

The ability to respond quickly to changing conditions

Fewer service interruptions and a faster recovery

Improved compliance across the business

Increased collaboration between IT assets

Greater transparency and productivity

In short, businesses benefit from having outsourcing IT support. From improving old processes to automating elements of IT services, every business can do better within this framework.

IT's future is rapidly changing to a standardized, highly efficient process, and companies of all sorts need to start putting these plans into practice to stay on the cutting edge.

