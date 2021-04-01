

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in March, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Thursday with a seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 50.6.



That's down from 50.9 in February, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, production increased again amid a further uptick in sales, while export orders rose for the first time in three months.



Manufacturers were confident that output would continue to rise over the next year, with the level of positive sentiment among the highest seen over the past seven years. Growth projections were heavily linked to expectations that the pandemic will end, and that global demand will recover.



