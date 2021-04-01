The Grand Opening of SCANTECH's New Release of 2021

HANGZHOU, China, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At 17:00 of March 31st, 2021 (Beijing Time), SCANTECH had its online global launch event to introduce to worldwide customers its latest technological research outcome - SIMSCAN 3D scanner. SIMSCAN is by far the only palm-sized 3D scanner in the marketplace, it marks an innovational breakthrough in the 3D metrology-grade industry for getting rid of the traditional structure. SIMSCAN has had multiple patented technologies and won the 2021 Red Dot Award.

SIMSCAN is achieved by years of SCANTECH's development in metrology field. Our R&D team had been reviewing things and pondering on one question: can the new generation of products surpass the previous 3D scanners and be more perfect in terms of structure and performance? After two years of development and optimization, SIMSCAN makes its debut. It comes at 570g and 203 mm × 80 mm × 44 mm, a device in your palm wherever your working place is. So no matter you are in a narrow space or facing a large-scale project, the measuring speed of 2.02 million times per second allows you to have 3D measurement whenever and wherever possible.

The charm of fashion is retained alongside a sense of science and technology, which explains SIMSCAN's winning of the 2021 Red Dot Award in. Equally renowned as the IF Product Design Award, Red Dot Award is also one of the largest and most influential design competitions worldwide. Actually, Red Dot Award, IF Product Design Award, and IDEA Award are known as the three major design awards of the world. This year, SIMSCAN stood out amid numerous competitors to have won the ultimate award, which is a great approval of SIMSCAN's design and product value.

SCANTECH also aims to the core users around the world to have a trial use of new products. At the event, global users joined the live broadcast to share their thoughts. They mentioned that SIMSCAN is portable, aesthetically cool-looking with scientific elements, and its scanning is smooth and accurate enough to fulfill metrology-grade measurement.

In 2021, SCANTECH is poised to proceed with its 3D digitalization strategy to independently seek every innovative possibility down the road of the industry. With all the necessary technologies at hand, it will consolidate the domestic market and expand globally to become a proud Chinese brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1477299/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1477300/2.jpg