EQS Group-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evolving with innovation and insight to deliver sustainable year-end results
Rapid Nutrition PLC (SW:RAP, OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural wellness company dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, announced the publication of its Annual Results for the period ended 31 December 2020.
Financial Highlights
The Group delivered a positive revenue performance against unprecedented trading conditions. This was driven by some good overall gains with solid growth in Australian sales which was expected due to the reasonable success Australia has achieved managing COVID-19 .
The group extended it's accounting reference date by 6 months (in accordance with ISA 1 to coincide with the calendar year in addition to avoiding a busy trading period as a result of the global pandemic in 2020.
*Revenue grew by 46% to $4.55m for FY2020 period-end (FY2019 $3.1m)
The annual financial report has been published on the company's website and can be viewed here.
With continued growth anticipated for the remainder of the year as the company progresses its strategy of bringing to market innovative science-based organic products, across multiple categories, which it believes will anchor future earnings.
Further enquiries
About Rapid Nutrition
Forward-Looking Statements
Disclosure Requirement:
End of Media Release
1180390 01.04.2021