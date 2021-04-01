DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.
BP p.l.c.
The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 20,353,021,410. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.
