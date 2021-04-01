Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916668 ISIN: FI0009006407 Ticker-Symbol: I8J 
Berlin
01.04.21
08:19 Uhr
24,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INCAP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCAP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.04.2021 | 07:41
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Incap Corporation: Incap's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report is published

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 1 April 2021 at 8.30 a.m. (EEST)
Annual Financial Report

Incap Group's Annual Report for 2020 has today been published in Finnish and in English in pdf format. The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, Consolidated financial statements and Parent company financial statements as well as the Auditor's Report for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2020.

Incap has also published a separate Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report.

The Annual Report and other published documents are attached to this release and are also available on Incap's webpages www.incapcorp.com under Investors.

In Helsinki, 1 April 2021

INCAP CORPORATION
Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
The company's home page www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and it employs approximately 1,900 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.

Attachments

  • Incap Corporation Annual Report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e10b6df5-b741-494a-b4c2-342db14257cf)
  • Incap Corporation Corporate Governance Statement 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/50893f7c-f878-4b2f-ba13-cf1c13318584)
  • Incap Corporation Remuneration Report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3122425c-b987-4365-bfad-3ccec68c9c81)

INCAP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.