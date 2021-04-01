Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
KBC Groep: KBC Group: Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group and bondholders of KBC Bank

?en/investor-relations/information-on-kbc-bank/general-meetings Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group and bondholders of KBC Bank Regulated information - 1 April 2021, 8h00

Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:

- 2020 annual report of KBC Group)
- 2020 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Groupannual-and-interim-reports)


- Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting)
- All information regarding the Annual General Meetingen/investor-relations/information-on-kbc-bank/general-meetings?)



Attachment

  • 20210401-grp-agenda-oproeping-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/48469bad-e596-4f3c-a1d2-b8e0558858b6)

