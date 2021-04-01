Talenom Oyj: Talenom's banking services went into production after successful testing and the company will start providing bank accounts and cards for customers in TiliJaska

Talenom Plc, Press release, 1 April 2021 at 9.00 a.m. EEST





Talenom has successfully deployed banking services for the first group of customers. The banking services include both physical and virtual payment cards, an IBAN account, SEPA payments, and electronic bank account statements integrated into bookkeeping. When Talenom published its Q3/2020 earnings release, it announced that it is expanding its operations to banking services and would update its target schedule later at its Capital Markets Day. The launch of banking services has progressed in line with the expected schedule.

"In pursuit of our updated vision, we're now entering a very exciting new phase. Expansion into banking services has proceeded according to our plans and we believe that the new product portfolio has very high potential. In many ways, we can be a competitive new challenger in banking services for SMEs. We promise a bank account for the company in minutes and savings on banking fees of up to more than 50 percent," says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom.

Following successful production deployment, the company is starting the deployment of banking services for customers in TiliJaska, a service targeted at small customers.

"As amazing as it seems, we completed the work we started in 2019 to launch bank accounts and cards to Talenom and TiliJaska customers on the target schedule - the first full-featured product has been released. There aren't many banks in Finland - especially ones that focus on small companies. We're very proud that we've successfully built a solution that provides entrepreneurs with a bank account that's reasonably priced and fully integrated into the bookkeeping system - one that can be opened in minutes and put to work immediately. This is the most challenging, cool and complex project that I - and many of my friends - have ever worked on," says Miikka Hätälä, Director responsible for TiliJaska service.

Talenom will seek to make the banking services widely available to its current customers later in 2021. Talenom will open a waiting list for its current customer companies for controlled deployment of services https://www.talenom.fi/pankkitili.

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO

Talenom Plc

tel. +358 40 703 8554



Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom has a history of strong growth - the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom's share is quoted on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

