Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Total Voting Rights 01-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Arix Bioscience plc Total Voting Rights In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Arix Bioscience plc announces that its total issued share capital at the close of business on 31 March 2021 comprised 135,609,653 Ordinary Shares of 0.001 pence each fully paid. This figure includes 629,000 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 134,980,653 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The above figure of 134,980,653 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Arix Bioscience plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. [ENDS] For further information, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Robert Lyne, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 7290 1055

April 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)