Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission - NFT Investments plc 01-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: NFT INVESTMENTS PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Address: 16 Great Queen Street, 9th Floor, London, England, WC2B 5DG Phone Number: +44 207 183 7407 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 1. Jonathan Bixby 2. Michael Edwards 3. Nicholas Lyth 4. Timothy Le Druillenec 5. Jonathan Hives APPLICANT SECTOR: Financial Services DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: NFT Investments plc is an investment company that specialises in non-fungible tokens (NFT). NFT Investments was set up to invest in NFTs directly and in companies or funds that have exposure to NFTs and blockchain technology. The Company anticipates that returns to shareholders will be delivered through an appreciation in the value of its portfolio of NFTs and in the underlying cryptocurrencies as well as the digital NFT rights that are purchased and licensed by the Company. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: [TBC] SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): [TBC] SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Current Current Shares on Expected % Name Shares % Admission on Admission Toro Consulting Ltd * The shares of Toro Consulting Ltd are held by RBS Management LTD, a 54,500,000 49.5% 54,500,000 [TBC] nominee of the Bixby Family Trust (of which Jonathan Bixby is a trustee and one of its beneficiaries).

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

16 April 2021

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.nftinvest.pro

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to CREST on Admission. Accordingly, settlement of transactions in the Ordinary Shares following Admission may take place within the CREST system if relevant shareholders so wish.

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

The Directors and Significant Shareholders will enter into lock-in agreements, pursuant to which they will agree not to dispose of any Ordinary Shares held by them for a period of 12 months from Admission. In addition, they will be subject to orderly market arrangements during the six months after the initial one-year lock-in period.

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

N/A

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

N/A -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

