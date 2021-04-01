Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
DJ Polymetal: Analyst and Investor Day 

Polymetal: Analyst and Investor Day 
01-Apr-2021 / 09:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Release time  IMMEDIATE                                                         LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date          01 April 2021 Polymetal International plc

Analyst and Investor Day

Polymetal will host its annual Analyst and Investor Day in Moscow on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 accompanied by the online video webcast.

The event will begin at 11:00 Moscow time (9:00 UK time) at the Moscow Exchange office - Moscow, Vozdvizhenka Str, 4 /7, Bld 1, 7th floor. The Company will start the event with ESG presentation which will be followed by a general company update at 13:30 Moscow time (11:30 UK time).

To attend the event in person please register at the link. Please be informed that due to Covid-related restrictions seats are limited and face covering is mandatory.

To join the video webcast please follow the link. Webcast participants will be able to ask questions via live chat. The recording will be available at the same link soon after the event.

During the ESG presentation, Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO, Daria Goncharova, CSO, and Tracey Kerr, Chair of the Safety and Sustainability Committee, will discuss the Group's climate transition strategy and long-term targets to reduce carbon footprint.

Later, Ian Cockerill, Chair of the Board, Vitaly Nesis and Maxim Nazimok, CFO, will provide a general corporate update, including Polymetal's corporate governance, operations and development projects.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries 

Media                                                   Investor Relations 
                                                        Polymetal          ir@polymetalinternational.com 
FTI Consulting 
                                                        Evgeny Monakhov    +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Leonid Fink                            +44 20 3727 1000 
                                                        Timofey Kulakov 
Viktor Pomichal 
                                                        Kirill Kuznetsov   +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 
Andrew Foster 
                                                        RBC Europe Limited 
Richard Brown 
                                                        Marcus Jackson     +44 20 7653 4000 
 
Panmure Gordon                                          Jamil Miah 
 
Daniel Norman 
                                       +44 20 7886 2500 
John Prior

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          POLY 
LEI Code:      213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
Sequence No.:  96746 
EQS News ID:   1180284 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
