

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L), on Thursday, said it has agreed to invest about €182 million to acquire a 60% stake in DNS:NET and to provide additional funding for the future growth of the business.



3i Infrastructure is buying its stake from Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, DBAG ECF, a private equity fund managed by DBAG, and Founder and CEO Alexander Lucke, with the latter reinvesting alongside 3i Infrastructure to retain a 40% stake. The deal is expected to be completed in June 2021.



Richard Laing, Chair of 3i Infrastructure, said, 'DNS:NET is an asset-intensive business delivering an essential service in a sector with strong underlying demand trends. It is a high growth asset which will further diversify our portfolio, giving 3i Infrastructure sizeable exposure to the German infrastructure market for the first time.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

3I INFRASTRUCTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de