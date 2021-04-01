Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
WKN: A2AJ82 ISIN: FI4000206750 
München
01.04.21
08:08 Uhr
13,180 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAMUX OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAMUX OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.04.2021 | 08:52
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in Kamux Corporation's Management Team: Ilkka Virtanen to take up new responsibilities outside the company

HELSINKI, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ilkka Virtanen, Kamux's Finnish Country Director and Member of the Management Team, has decided to leave to take up new responsibilities outside the company. Virtanen will continue in the company until June 30, 2021 but as of today, he will be transferred to other duties. For the present, the Group CEO Juha Kalliokoski will be acting Finnish Country Director.

Kamux Corporation

More information:

Juha Kalliokoski, CEO
Contacts:
Communications Director, Satu Otala
Tel. +358 400 629 337
ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/change-in-kamux-corporation-s-management-team--ilkka-virtanen-to-take-up-new-responsibilities-outsid,c3318825

© 2021 PR Newswire
