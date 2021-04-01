Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.04.2021 | 08:52
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quetzal Capital Plc - Total Voting Rights

Quetzal Capital Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, April 1

1 April 2021

Quetzal Capital Plc
("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

The Company announces that in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Disclosure and Transparency Rules"), the total number of ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each in the capital of the Company in issue as at the date of this notice is 96,187,401 with each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 96,187,401 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc
Simon Grant-Rennick: +44 7973 253 124

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Allie Feuerlein
Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.