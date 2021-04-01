Quetzal Capital Plc - Total Voting Rights

1 April 2021

Quetzal Capital Plc

("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

The Company announces that in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Disclosure and Transparency Rules"), the total number of ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each in the capital of the Company in issue as at the date of this notice is 96,187,401 with each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 96,187,401 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc

Simon Grant-Rennick: +44 7973 253 124

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Allie Feuerlein

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930