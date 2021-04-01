Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
Dow Jones News
DJ Synlab Bondco PLC: South East London Pathology Procurement 

Synlab Bondco PLC (IRSH) 
Synlab Bondco PLC: South East London Pathology Procurement 
01-Apr-2021 / 07:45 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
SYNLAB BONDCO PLC ("the Company") confirms that all documentation constituting the South East London Pathology 
Procurement (OJEU Reference 2018/S 158-362262) between SYNLAB and Guy's & St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and King's 
College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust ("the Trusts") for the implementation of their new joint venture has been signed 
and completed today, 1 April 2021. Simultaneously, the lease of a state of the art new pathology hub laboratory, which 
will form a critical part of the delivery of the Trusts' pathology services as well as those of South East London 
hospitals, GP practices, community services providers, clinics and other healthcare organisations, has also been 
completed. 
 
The new joint venture commences, and service delivery begins today, 1 April 2021. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      XS1117292984, XS1117292802, XS1117293016, XS1117293289 
Category Code: JVE 
TIDM:      IRSH 
LEI Code:    5493007KBBOGQWJ10272 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  96757 
EQS News ID:  1180330 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2021 02:45 ET (06:45 GMT)

