

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - VINCI (VCISY.PK), on Thursday, said it has signed an agreement to acquire ACS's energy business, as part of its strategic move to create a global player in energy contracting and to develop renewables projects.



The transaction price is based on an enterprise value of €4.2 billion. It leads to an estimated purchase price at closing of about €4.9 billion, assuming a closing at year-end 2021 and after taking into account around €0.7 billion of net cash items, working capital and other adjustments.



In addition, ACS would receive additional payments of €40 million for each ready-to-build GW developed by the company over a period of maximum 8.5 years after closing, up to 15 GW, a cumulative maximum contingent payment over time of €600 million.



The acquisition would be financed through VINCI's available cash and credit lines. The deal is expected to be accretive to earnings by mid- to high-single-digit, from the first year after closing.



