

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Telecommunications company Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) on Thursday announced an agreement with Mastercard Inc. (MA), where in the latter will invest a sum of $100 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV or AMC BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airtel Africa. At present, AMC BV is the holding company for many of Airtel Africa's mobile money operations.



The deal values Airtel Africa's mobile money business at $2.65 billion, on a cash and debt-free basis.



Payment and technology company, Mastercard or one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries will invest the money through a secondary purchase of AMC BV shares from Airtel Africa. The transaction will be completed in two stages. At the end of the first stage, $75 million will be invested once the transfer of mobile money operations and contracts into AMC BV has been done. The remaining $25 million will be invested at second close, following further transfers.



Once the transaction is complete, Mastercard will hold a minority stake in the company while Airtel Africa will keep the majority share. Airtel Africa plans to use the proceeds from the deal to lessen Group debt and make investments in network and sales infrastructure in all operating countries.



The deal will reach first close in the next three to four months and following that, Mastercard will be eligible for certain customary information and minority protection rights.



Airtel Africa said the deal is part of its strategy for asset monetisation and looking for proper investment opportunities. The company plans to monetise its mobile money business with minority investments to a total of 25 percent of the issued share capital of AMC BV. It is also looking to list the mobile money business within the next four years.



