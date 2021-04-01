Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YW4 ISIN: SE0007464888 Ticker-Symbol: KA6N 
Frankfurt
01.04.21
09:28 Uhr
4,985 Euro
-0,015
-0,30 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARO PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KARO PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9655,01011:40
PR Newswire
01.04.2021 | 10:10
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karo Pharma completes the acquisition of the brand portfolio from Teva Pharmaceuticals

HUDDINGE, Sweden, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma Aktiebolag ("Karo") today announces that the acquisition of the European OTC brand portfolio from Teva Pharmaceuticals (Teva) for 84 MEUR, which was signed and announced on 3 February 2021, has been completed.

The transaction transfers ownership of the brand portfolio, comprised of Flux, Decubal, Lactocare, Apobase, Dailycare and Fludent from Teva to Karo.

Karo and Teva have had a close and seamless collaboration since the signing of the agreement leading up to the closing according to plan.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO, +4673-501 76 20, christoffer.lorenzen@karopharma.com

Carl Lindgren, VP Business Development, +4676-002 60 22, carl.lindgren@karopharma.com

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. We own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products and prescription medicines. Our products are available in more than 60 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as our core markets. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons set out above, at 09.45 CET on 1 April 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/karo-pharma-completes-the-acquisition-of-the-brand-portfolio-from-teva-pharmaceuticals,c3319006

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/3319006/1396495.pdf

Press release (PDF)

KARO PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.