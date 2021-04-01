Unified Communication As A Service Market Size Worth $210.07 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global unified communication as a service market size is expected to reach USD 210.07 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growing preference for combining unified communication and IoT is expected to open new growth opportunities for the market. The ability of cloud-based unified communication solutions, along with IoT devices and solutions, to enable real-time connectivity and contribute to process automation is particularly expected to encourage enterprises to shift from conventional communication to UCaaS solutions. UCaaS (Unified Communication as a Service) can also help in convenient employee collaboration as employers can flexibly hire resources from a more comprehensive geographical range and onboard them through personalized self-guided walkthroughs and training material.

Key suggestions from the report:

By deployment, the private cloud segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the greater degree of customization and control offered by private cloud platforms for the deployment of UCaaS solutions

Based on industry vertical, the healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as healthcare practitioners increasingly opt for these solutions to gain access to vital patient data and consult with their peers in real-time during mission-critical scenarios

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the emergence of several startups offering cloud-based communication and collaboration services in the region

Read 154 page research report with ToC on "Unified Communication As A Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/unified-communications-as-a-service-market

UCaaS solutions can allow enterprises to leverage cloud platforms to roll out effective communication without investing in dedicated IT infrastructure. Hence, SMEs are particularly adopting UCaaS solutions to facilitate unified communication at affordable prices. As such, these solutions can typically contribute to organizations' digital transformation goals while saving costs. SMEs are also adopting these solutions as part of the rollout of a hybrid working model in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Benefits such as affordable prices and operational flexibility are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The growing popularity and continuous emergence of various social media platforms bode well for the market growth. Having realized that individuals tend to spend more of their free time on social media, enterprises are looking forward to rolling out new channels to reach out to their customers and better understand their needs and requirements to offer efficient customer service. Integrating social media bots with UCaaS solutions can allow enterprises to receive responses and address customer queries. Combining UCaaS with real-time social media features can typically facilitate efficient collaboration and engagement in remote locations.

The aggressive adoption of cloud computing and unified communication is poised to trigger a paradigm shift in the legal industry. For large legal firms, ensuring efficient communication is of paramount importance even if their offices are located at different geographical locations. Moreover, as large legal firms are increasingly outsourcing some part of their work to Alternate Legal Service Providers (ALSPs), efficient communication would be required between the two parties to ensure adequate data security and privacy protection. For smaller legal firms, handling communication across various channels through a single platform can dedicate more resources to critical client services and engagement. Continued adoption of UCaaS solutions by legal firms is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global UCaaS market on the basis of deployment, industry vertical, and region:

UCaaS Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Public Cloud



Private Cloud

UCaaS Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Automotive



Education



Healthcare



BFSI



Hospitality



Real Estate



Legal



IT & Telecom



Others

UCaaS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market

8x8 Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fuze, Inc

