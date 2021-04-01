DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD DEALING DATE: 31/03/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 78.4759 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77450 CODE: TPHU =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 96789 EQS News ID: 1180499 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

