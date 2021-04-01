Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
01.04.2021
AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) 
AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Apr-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD 
DEALING DATE: 31/03/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 78.4759 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77450 
CODE: TPHU 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681037948 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      TPHU 
Sequence No.:  96789 
EQS News ID:  1180499 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2021 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

