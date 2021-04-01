Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in April

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, April 01, 2021(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:

  • Virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks¦2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease, April 1, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, April 1.

    • Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer, will participate on a panel discussion entitled, "The Low-Hanging Fruit in Gene Therapy Might Be Hard to Reach - Challenges for Hemophilia A and B" on Thursday, April 1 from 10:00 to 10:50 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

    • Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-ricardo-dolmetsch.php)., president of research and development, will participate in a panel discussion entitled, "An Idea Whose Time has Come - Disease Modifying Therapies for Huntington's Disease" later the same day from 3:00 to 3:50 p.m. ET.

  • Wells Fargo Corporate Access Days, April 6-8, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, April 6.

  • Professional Patient Advocates in Life Sciences, April 13, 2021


    • Daniel Leonard, senior director of global patient advocacy, will participate on a virtual panel discussion entitled, "Building an Internal Patient Advocacy & HR Relationship Series - Part 1: Journey to Patient Advocacy" starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 13.
  • 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 12 - 15, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, April 15.

    • A company presentation with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 3:45 to 4:25 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

  • Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit, April 26 - 27, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, April 27.

    • A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 1:45 to 2:25 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

  • Kempen Life Sciences Conference - 2021 Thematic Virtual Series "Cell, Gene & RNA based companies," April 28, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, April 28.

  • CHDI's 16th Annual Huntington's Disease Therapeutics Conference, April 27-29, 2021

    • David Cooper, M.D., vice president of clinical research CNS, will present in the clinical stage interventional programs session on Thursday, April 29 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ET. His presentation is entitled, "Updates on HD-GeneTRX-1: A Phase 1-2 Clinical Trial of CNS-Administered Gene Therapy (AMT-130) for Early-Stage HD." Following the pre-recorded presentation, Dr. Cooper will be available for live Q&A.

    • Astrid Valles-Sanchez, Ph.D., senior scientist at uniQure, will have a poster presentation entitled, "Lowering the Pathogenic Exon1 HTT Fragment by AAV5-miHTT Gene Therapy," during the conference dates.

  • World Orphan Drug Congress, April 28, 2021

    • Nick Li, Ph.D., M.B.A., senior director, global/US market access lead, will participate on a panel entitled "Pricing & Reimbursement for Rare Diseases in the United States" starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 28.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
Maria E. CantorChiara RussoTom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: 617-306-9137Direct: 339-970-7558
m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com)c.russo@uniQure.com (mailto:c.russo@uniQure.com)t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)

