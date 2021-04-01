

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDC released an MMWR report that provides provisional data on mortality in the United States last year. According to it, with approximately 378,000 fatalities, COVID ranked as the third leading cause of underlying death after heart disease and cancer.



In 2020, about 3.3 million people died in the country, marking a 16 percent increase in deaths from 2019, the report shows.



On Wednesday, 68162 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States, taking the national total to 30460344. This is higher than the 7-day average of 64396.



1138 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day, which is higher than the weekly average of 938.



California and Texas, the two worst-affected states, together accounted for 263 deaths, while most cases - 7683 - were reported in New York.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent data show a 12 percent increase in seven-day average of new cases from the seven-day period prior.



Hospitalizations also continue to increase. The most recent seven-day average - about 4,900 admissions per day - is up from 4,600 admissions per day in the prior seven-day period.



Giving an update on the federal vaccination rollout, White House Senior Advisor for COVID Response Andy Slavitt said that three more mass vaccination sites will open next week. They are in Memphis, Tennessee, at the Pipkin Building at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium; in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the Wisconsin Center; and in Greenbelt, Maryland, at the Greenbelt Metro Station.



In total, 25 mass vaccination sites have been opened, with a combined capacity to administer over 95,000 shots per day.



