ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Total Voting Rights

Anglesey Mining plc

31 March 2021

Total voting rights and share capital

At 31 March 2021 Anglesey Mining plc's capital consists of 225,475,732 ordinary shares of one pence each and this is the total number of voting rights which should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Anglesey Mining plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

There are no shares in Treasury.