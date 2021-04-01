Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
WKN: 876817 ISIN: GB0000320472 Ticker-Symbol: 4A0 
Frankfurt
01.04.21
08:02 Uhr
0,027 Euro
+0,001
+1,92 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
01.04.2021 | 14:10
ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, April 1

Anglesey Mining plc

31 March 2021

Total voting rights and share capital

At 31 March 2021 Anglesey Mining plc's capital consists of 225,475,732 ordinary shares of one pence each and this is the total number of voting rights which should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Anglesey Mining plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

There are no shares in Treasury.

© 2021 PR Newswire
