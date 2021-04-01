DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2021 / 13:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC LEI Number: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/03/2021) of GBP59.77m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/03/2021) of GBP43.29m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/03/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 207.64p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 207.64p Ordinary share price 212.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 2.10% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 113.65p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 114.00p Premium to NAV 0.31% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2020 to 31/03/2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 96839 EQS News ID: 1180573 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

