High-Ticket, Premium Items Fuel Near-Record Sales in the Week Ended March 25th, 2021

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, today announced that it realized near-record sales of over $240,000 from its eBay auctions in the week ended Thursday, March 25th, 2021.

The strong sales growth was primarily driven by the company's "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event, which generated over $228,000 of sales in a single day from the SFLMaven eBay store. The week's auctions were again highlighted by the sale of an increasingly amount of higher-ticket items, including an $18,600 Piaget Classic 8025m 24.50ct VS1/F Factory Diamond Men's Watch and a $4,550 Heavy Platinum 15.50ct VS1/F Diamond & Jadeite Jade Cocktail Ring.

"We are pleased with our strong growth in the prior week, driven by an increasing amount of premium, high-ticket items as wealthy consumers continue to deploy capital into luxury goods - driven by the strong capital markets environment," said Joseph Ladin, Chief Executive Officer of SFLMaven.

"We believe that our sales will continue to trend towards more premium items, driving strong sales and gross profit growth in our weekly auctions. I look forward to continued operational execution in the months ahead as we strive to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term."







Piaget Classic 8025m 24.50ct VS1/F Factory Diamond Men's Watch, which sold at SFLMaven's Famous Thursday Night Auction on March 25, 2021 for $18,600

Heavy Platinum 15.50ct VS1/F Diamond & Jadeite Jade Cocktail Ring, which sold at SFLMaven's Famous Thursday Night Auction on March 25, 2021 for $4,550

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), is a premium prover of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.sflmaven.com/ or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

