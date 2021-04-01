Cambridge Judge School of Business, part of the prestigious University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, has partnered with YuJa to provide lecture capture and a versatile video management solution that meet stringent accessibility standards.

The agreement came after an extensive Request for Proposal that outlined all-in-one service requirements for a lecture capture solution, video management, and video conferencing capabilities. These tools will support the school's aim to transform individuals, organizations and society through its work with every student and organization at a deep level to identify important problems and questions, challenge and coach people to find answers, and create new knowledge.

With the implementation of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, faculty and students at Cambridge Judge will have access to a comprehensive video platform that promotes a more active learning environment and promotes intellectual collaboration.

"The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform provides comprehensive, easy-to-use video creation and viewing, management, lecture capture, and accessibility tools to fit all of the unique needs of universities and schools of all sizes," stated Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "Cambridge Judge is one of many institutions committed to providing its students with versatile, comprehensive solutions in the digital age. We couldn't be more proud to partner with them in this endeavor."

ABOUT CAMBRIDGE JUDGE BUSINESS SCHOOL

Since 1990, Cambridge Judge Business School has forged a reputation as a centre of rigorous thinking and high-impact transformative education, situated within one of the world's most prestigious research universities, and in the heart of the Cambridge Cluster, the most successful technology entrepreneurship cluster in Europe. The School has a world-class faculty of around 55 members, representing all continents, whose research interests span the globe and the full spectrum of business issues. Many are leaders in their field, directing cutting-edge research and consulting for businesses and government.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing video test proctoring digital asset management digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

