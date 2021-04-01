Scepter Holdings, Inc., Announces Strategic Focus On Technology

Scepter focusing on Adapti, an AI driven platform to bring brands and influencers together

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, has directed its focus towards technology-driven sales and marketing solutions. In line with Scepter's technology focus, the Company has begun developing Adapti, an artificial intelligence platform designed to bring brands and influencers together.

The Company leverages data and intelligence gathered through the sales and marketing of licensed and owned brands to support the development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based application called 'Adapti'. Consumer online buying decisions can be affected through the strategic use of social media influencers. Adapti is being developed to identify correlations between product sales data and influencer engagement impact, using AI models under development. The intelligence extracted by the platform will serve to enhance the promotion of brands the Company markets, help target marketing spend on influencer engagement, as well as create the opportunity to market Adapti as a Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) platform to match external brands with influencers.

Scepter will continue to market its owned and licensed products online. The marketing and development of existing Company managed brands will also provide a proof-of-concept and data source for Adapti as the platform is developed.

"We are excited by this new shift in direction for Scepter. We believe there is a growing market for AI based services, especially as applied to e-commerce and social media influencers.", stated Robert Van Boerum, Chairman.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter Holdings, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investors Contact:

775-375-1500

info@scepterbrands.com

