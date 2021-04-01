International Consortium iTrazo, Persequor, Tive Delivers Digital Traceability Solutions to APAC

APAC companies anticipate end-to-end IoT traceability solution to track and trace products moving through supply chains

MELBOURNE, Australia, COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTrazo , Persequor and Tive - a consortium of digital supply chain experts from Australia, Denmark and the United States have formed an alliance that will deliver supply chain transparency and serve the traceability needs of customers across the region. For safety, quality, sustainability or provenance - a product's end-to-end journey, visibility has become a base expectation for most companies, customers, and consumers.

The partners bring together a data-rich ecosystem of collaborative and complementary offerings within track and trace, traceability, customer engagement and visibility. "By working with the consortium, companies have immediate access to multi-sensor trackers, track and trace platforms, mobile Apps, sophisticated repositories and a multitude of software specifically created for optimal and actionable granular traceability," said Ron Volpe , SVP International Markets for Persequor.

Reeanjou Ram , iTrazo's CEO and Founder, feels strongly about collaborations, as she believes the right partnerships bring innovation and cost efficiencies. Reeanjou explains, "joining forces ensures readily available end-to-end solutions. Our traceability platform is complemented by Persequor's SAGA repositories and software, all based on EPCIS standards. Track and trace events can be stored, monitored and analyzed from origin to consumption, enabling businesses to track billions of unique items, products and events."

Tive provides cost-effective access to IoT tracking devices and insights. Many IoT devices are still in the very early stages of development and can be a costly addition to customers seeking multiple trace technology input. IoT addresses greater convenience, higher efficiency, improved quality of production and better utilization of crucial event data. The emergence of high-performance and cost-effective IoT devices such as those offered by Tive gives our customers more opportunities and options to transform their products.

Tive delivers an additional layer of load-sensing data from its Solo 5G trackers on shipment location and condition - temperature, light, humidity and shock. Meaningful insight data on carrier and route performance streams in real time as trackers are deployed on thousands of global shipments, making it easier for businesses to track and monitor their in-transit goods Globally. "We believe that iTrazo, Persequor and Tive each uniquely contribute to the consortium's offering, as collaboration and open access is a strong driver for Tive who has partnered to create the Open Visibility Network (OVN) that increases visibility data across various platforms to benefit everyone involved in global supply chains," said Hany Amer , Director APAC, Tive.

The organic growth of ecosystems of supply chain partners with a common objective is not a new way of doing business, going back to the movement of goods via the Silk Road through Central Asia. Also not new, though slightly newer, is the role technology plays in creating new value through partnerships. What is new is the realization during 2020 that digitization is no longer an option to manage today's supply chains, which in turn encouraged iTrazo, Persequor and Tive to partner and innovate together to bring digital traceability solutions to companies across APAC.

About iTrazo Tracetech

iTrazo are genuine pioneers at leveraging traceability technology in a practical and usable way for Australian and New Zealand companies. We can collate inputs from a wide array of sources and implement hardware, software and data analysis to deliver meaningful insights and reliable information to inform and support important decisions. Our goal is to ensure our clients stay ahead of the curve and move into leadership positions in traceability and accountability of their wide range of business activity. Our leadership team is second to none, and our delivery team makes it happen day in day out across a wide range of sectors. www.itrazotracetech.com

About Persequor

Persequor is a Danish software development company that specializes in highly scalable software for storing, processing and analyzing vast amounts of supply chain data. We partner with track and trace software integrators, solutions providers, consultancies and industry bodies to bring best-of-breed IT Solutions to the world of Traceability. Together we empower manufacturers, corporations and governments across the globe with digital track and trace capabilities and create the ability to tell the true story of the origin, journey, whereabouts, and consumption of products and resources across the supply chain. www.persequor.com

About Tive

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable manner. Visit www.tive.com .

