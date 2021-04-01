Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2021 | 15:29
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

NOTICE 2021-04-01 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 168498)

Correction: Document attached updated.

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 5 warrant(s) issued by Morgan Stanley &
Co. International Plc with effect from 2021-04-06. The warrant(s) will be
listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants
Extend ME) 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=850384
MORGAN STANLEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
