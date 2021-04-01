Anzeige
01.04.2021 | 15:34
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 1

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

1 April 2021

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2021 of 6.97 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 10 May 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 16 April 2021 (ex-dividend date is 15 April 2021).

As set out in the Company's dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 31 March 2021 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 557.20 cents per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2639

