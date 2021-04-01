Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Total Voting Rights
London, April 1
1 April 2021
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited ("the Company")
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
Total Voting Rights
31stMarch 2021
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:
The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 31stMarch 2021:
- 398,547,386 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)
- 8,318,033 Ordinary shares held in treasury
- 406,865,419 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)
The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 398,547,386.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.
