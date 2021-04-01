Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N8SH ISIN: US8535841006 Ticker-Symbol: T3V 
Frankfurt
01.04.21
09:16 Uhr
12,900 Euro
+0,114
+0,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.04.2021 | 15:52
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Total Voting Rights

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, April 1

1 April 2021

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited ("the Company")
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Total Voting Rights
31stMarch 2021

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 31stMarch 2021:

  • 398,547,386 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)
  • 8,318,033 Ordinary shares held in treasury
  • 406,865,419 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 398,547,386.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385

STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC ADR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.