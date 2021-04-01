(General regulation of the French financial market authority)

CARMILA (Paris:CARM):

Date Total number of issued shares Number of real voting rights

(excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights

(including treasury shares)* 31 March 2021 142,616,879 142,193,273 142,357,425

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARMILA

French société anonyme with a share capital of €855,701,274

Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France

Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471

