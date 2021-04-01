Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) CEO to Discuss Recent Revenue Growth Trends at the Upcoming Noble Capital Markets' Virtual Road Show

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading manufacturer of clean energy technology microturbine systems, today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets' Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from Capstone Turbine President and Chief Executive Officer Darren Jamison, followed by a question and answer session moderated by Noble Senior Research Analyst Michael Heim, highlighting questions submitted by the audience.

"I look forward to discussing our recent top line revenue growth with potential shareholders as we execute against our strategic Revenue Growth Strategy, which consists of a six-element initiative designed to drive top line annual revenue," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine.

"I expect that the new Biden administration will create positive momentum for green initiatives and companies like Capstone, as President Biden recently signed an executive order to rejoin the U.S. into the Paris climate accord, his first major action to tackle global warming. In addition, the President's recently proposed infrastructure plan will most likely have a green building and sustainability element," added Mr. Jamison.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the Company's presentation and responses to questions at the Noble Capital Markets' Virtual Road Show contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the generation of improvement in gross margin and expense absorption and other statements regarding expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason. "Capstone" and "Capstone Microturbine" are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

