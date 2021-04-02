Hennessey Digital: Jason Hennessey Backs His Beliefs: Hennessey Studios offers creators and artists a new Hollywood playground

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Hennessey Studios is certain to impress creators, artists, producers, directors, talent managers, and business owners with its value-enhanced video and podcast production studios and suite of services: production, placement, and promotion wrapped into one package. Hennessey Studios is designed for creators and artists who aim to reach the "always-connected generation", with the latest in digital video, audio, and lighting technology, and networked digital storage. The studios are strategically located on the Television Academy campus in North Hollywood and are slated to open in 2021.

As a modern space, Hennessey Studios is a full-service offering for video and podcast production, placement, and promotion, and is staffed to assist creators and artists with video production, podcast recording, post-production editing, placement, and promotion of what is produced in the Studios. "I want to provide a place where anyone can produce, place, and promote their high quality content, regardless of their experience," Jason Hennessey stated.

The video production studio is equipped for single and multi-camera productions. For podcast productions, there are 2 four-microphone/three-camera recording studios. Post-production includes three Mac-powered editing stations and nine workstations, and all are connected for access and storage with their robust data center.

While the seven-figure investment in Hennessey Studios could be perceived as a huge risk, Hennessey said it's a calculated one because of all of the talent working on bringing this project to a larger-than-life magnitude. It also addresses an opportunity in the market: There are 720,000 hours of video being uploaded every day to YouTube. Podcasters have posted more than 47 million podcast episodes, and the market is growing more than 25% a year. But there are no other businesses offering creators and artists the kind of full-service, end-to-end support provided by Hennessey Studios.

As Founder and CEO of Hennessey Digital, Hennessey's approach to company growth is hiring and empowering top talent. He attributes the success to his executive leadership team to continue the growth trajectory that has been awarded a three year standing in the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately-held companies listing. He is using this same approach of hiring and empowering top talent with Hennessey Studios.

"There are brilliantly creative people out there who have their message, their art to share, and I want to help them overcome the technology and promotion barriers they may face," Hennessey stated. Hennessey Studios is a culmination of those aspirations and his years of hard work to build up his team. With that solid foundation and visionary leadership, Hennessey Studios will make video production and podcasting as simple as showing up, interviewing guests, and being yourself.

