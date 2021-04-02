Avtech Capital, LLC Announces Credit Facility with Capital One, N.A.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Avtech Capital, LLC ("Avtech" or the "Company") today announced the completion of a new credit facility with Capital One, N.A. The facility was established to provide additional liquidity to support the Company's growth strategies and diversify its funding model.

"This new Capital One credit facility further strengthens our diverse funding strategy," said Chris Emery, the Company's Chief Operating Officer. "We're excited about this new banking relationship and look forward to working with Capital One."

About Avtech Capital, LLC

Avtech Capital, LLC is a privately held equipment finance and leasing company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Avtech Capital provides equipment financing solutions to small, medium and large companies throughout the United States for a wide variety of equipment in multiple industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, aircraft, technology, software, energy, construction, mining, and transportation, as well as specialized and non-traditional equipment. To learn more, please visit www.avtechcapital.com.

The Company is part of Avtech Financial Group, an association of companies that provide a range of financing and servicing solutions to clients throughout the United States. The Avtech Financial Group of companies provide large and small-scale real estate financing options for commercial real estate, equipment leasing for many types of equipment and software in multiple industries, and consumer automobile financing. For more information, please visit www.avtechfinancialgroup.com.

