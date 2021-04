Skyworks Solutions Inc Set to Profit From 5G TailwindsSkyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) is proof that you can't keep a good 5G stock down. The broader market may be showing signs of sputtering, but Skyworks Solutions stock continues to hold its own, rising 116% year-over-year and 20% year-to-date.Thanks to its record first-quarter financial results.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...