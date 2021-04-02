AGL Energy has revealed plans for a floating PV project at its Loy Yang power station in Victoria, Australia. The energy giant is already producing brown hydrogen for export to Japan, and has applied for a 200 MW battery at the Loy Yang site.From pv magazine Australia AGL Energy has updated its plans for its Loy Yang power station in the Latrobe Valley, in the Australian state of Victoria. The site is now set to host a 200 MW grid-scale battery, and the company is accepting proposals for floating solar developments that will contribute to a hydrogen energy supply chain project (HESC). The pilot ...

