Flamengo signs sponsorship with MOSS, the world's largest carbon credit platform

MOSS has channeled US$ 10 million through carbon credit transactions for projects in the Amazon and will turn Flamengo into the largest carbon neutral football club in the world

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The football club with the largest fanbase in the world and the largest carbon credit platform have come together to help preserve the largest tropical forest on the planet. There is no lack of superlatives in the announcement of Flamengo's new sponsor: MOSS, a platform that allows for online carbon credit transactions and channels resources to projects for the preservation of the Amazon.

MOSS has developed a platform that converts carbon credits into tokens which trade at digital exchanges. Whoever buys these credits can resell them or use them for compensation of greenhouse gas emissions. More than US$ 10 million have been directed to projects such as Ituxi, which occupies an area larger than that of the city of São Paulo. As part of the sponsorship, MOSS will also advise Flamengo to offset the emissions to become the largest carbon neutral club in the world.

"We have in our territory the largest tropical forest on the globe and a series of challenges to preserve it. One is to show people who want to help Amazon that it is possible to do this in a safe and practical way. Nothing better than a partnership with Flamengo and its huge fans to give visibility to this," says Luis Adaime, founder and CEO of MOSS.

"In addition to the financial aspect, with the signing of an important contract in a period of pandemic like the one we are experiencing, we still have Flamengo, once again, positioning itself in the social vanguard, as one of the first clubs in the world to assume the commitment of neutralization of carbon emissions. It is a partnership that will help publicize great work for our planet," says Gustavo de Oliveira, Flamengo's VP of Marketing.

The sponsorship contract between MOSS and Flamengo lasts until December 2021 and involves an investment of R$ 3.5 million(US$ 600,000) by MOSS. The company's brand will appear on the players' socks and on the official bus that transports the athletes, in addition to the official Flamengo channels on social networks.