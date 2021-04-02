Goldstreet Partners Continues to Disrupt Markets Across the U.S. as it Expands Kristin Cavallari's Brand to Dallas Opening its Third Location

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2021 / Goldstreet Partners is pleased to announce the opening of Uncommon James, located at 2618 Main St Ste 120 in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, TX. This is the 3rd storefront for Uncommon James, with additional locations open in The Gulch neighborhood of Nashville and Fulton Market Chicago.

"We're honored to be a part of Uncommon James' continued brand expansion to its newest location in Dallas," said David Goldberg, CEO of Goldstreet Partners. He added, "It was an honor to work with Kristin Cavallari to find both her Chicago and Dallas locations. I had a blast on her reality show, 'Very Cavallari'. She is one of the hardest working entrepreneurs I have ever met. To balance family, multiple stores, a growing online business and a TV show all at once seems close to impossible, but she does it all."

'Laguna Beach' alum, Kristin Cavallari founded Uncommon James in 2017 and the brand has experienced a significant amount of success and growth under Cavallari's command. The new store in Deep Ellum will be Uncommon James' 3rd brick and mortar location. The Dallas expansion follows the Nashville-based brand's second location in Chicago (the first is in Music City's popular neighborhood, The Gulch).

More information on Uncommon James and its new location can be found on the company's website.

About Goldstreet Partners

Goldstreet is a full-service real estate company that focuses on the retail sector. They specialize in hospitality and lifestyle projects and work with both tenants and landlords to expand brands and lease space. At Goldstreet Partners, we pride ourselves on understanding the needs of landlords, retailers, and hospitality brands.

