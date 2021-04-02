Rosedale Health + Wellness: North Charlotte Health Care Provider Offers Primary Care and HIV Treatment Services For Patients

HUNTERSVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2021 / Rosedale Health + Wellness is happy to announce that they are offering HIV and primary medical care for residents in the North Charlotte metropolitan area. They offer specialty health care for the LGBTQ community and have received Title A funding for Ryan White Services. They offer AIDS/HIV care, blood work and testing, treatment, mental health counseling, and more.

Dale Pierce, CFO at Rosedale Health + Wellness, says, "We can serve all clients' general medical needs and accept new clients for primary care, specialty care, or both. Rosedale makes it a priority to treat the entire patient, not just the symptoms or disease. Still offering the highest and most innovative treatment plans for HIV/AIDS, we aim to reduce your barriers to better health."

He adds, "We take special pride in serving the LGBTQ community at Rosedale. A diverse and inclusive staff makes our office a safe space for people from all backgrounds. We can serve all the needs of our LGBTQ patients. We also offer services for our transgender patients that include their primary healthcare, hormone therapy and more."

For HIV/AIDS therapy and treatment, Rosedale Health + Wellness conducts and facilitates both international and national drug trials in their on-site research department. They have formed a partnership with Dudley's Place, which is a non-profit organization for HIV/AIDS patients in order to help minimize the barriers to care and contribute to the overall improvement of the health and wellness of their clients. They have introduced several programs designed to help patients with financial difficulties gain access to medication and care.

In addition, they have an inclusive and diverse staff that makes their office a safe environment for people of all backgrounds, including LGBTQ patients. They strive to serve all of the medical needs of their LGBTQ patients and they also provide services to transgender patients, including their primary healthcare, hormone therapy, and more.

Meanwhile, Rosedale Health + Wellness has received Title A funding for Ryan White through Mecklenburg County. Together with Dudley's Place, they provide assistance in delivering all the available services to the clients who are qualified for the program. These include: HIV and primary medical care; dedicated patient advocates; laboratory bloodwork and testing; vision care; dental care; transportation; and mental health counseling. It is important to note, however, that Ryan White benefits may not transfer to other healthcare facilities. More about the Ryan White program and Rosedale Health + Wellness can be gleaned from https://myrosedalehealth.com/ryan-white/.

In helping HIV/AIDS patients have access to medication and care, Rosedale Health + Wellness has a number of resources to help with filling their medication and gaining access to affordable co-pays. The North Carolina Health Resources and Services Administration's (HRSA) Uninsured/Underinsured Medication Assistance Program (UMAP) can cover all of the required HIV medications and others that are related to patients' HIV diagnosis.

There is also the 340B Drug Pricing Program, which is a US federal government program that was established in 1992, requiring drug companies to provide outpatient medication to eligible health care organizations and covered entities at substantially reduced prices. HIV/AIDS patients may be able to qualify for this program to help reduce their financial stress in filling their prescriptions.

There are many factors that make Rosedale Health + Wellness stand out among the crowd. These include their on-site laboratory, access to national and international research studies, on-site Walgreen's pharmacy, nutrition counseling, patient advocates, and mental health counseling. This positions them as the leading care provider for clients who are HIV positive.

Rosedale Health + Wellness was established in 2006 by Dr. Frederick Cruickshank. Dr. Cruickshank and his original team of five had focused on a mission of making the medical care office into one that offers unmatched quality healthcare. They were able to achieve their goal and more, such that Rosedale is now a premiere medical facility in the Charlotte metropolitan area.

Those who are interested in learning more about the health care services provided by Rosedale Health + Wellness can check out their website at https://myrosedalehealth.com/primary-care/, or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from Monday to Thursday, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm; and on Fridays, from 8:00 am to noon.

