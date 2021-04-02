Esthetique Dentistry: Dr. Garima K. Talwar Named '2021 Top Dentist' by Washingtonian Magazine

ASHBURN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2021 / Esthetique Dentistry announced today that Dr. Garima K. Talwar, DDS MS, has been honored by Washingtonian Magazine with selection to the annual List of Top Dentists in the DC-Metro area. The peer-recommended industry award is well-known throughout the Washington, D.C. region, announced each year to honor top professionals in the field. Dr. Garima Talwar has also been recognized as the country's top dentist in cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry by the Consumers Research Council of America since 2013.

Dr. Garima K. Talwar delivers life-changing results in cosmetic and full mouth reconstructive dentistry for her patients. She has dedicated her career to Prosthodontics, a specialty focused on complex cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry. Prosthodontics is a dental specialty that requires three years of additional training after becoming a dentist. Dr. Talwar provides prosthodontic services to patients who have suffered from trauma or cancer and supervises the dentists enrolled in general practice residency at Johns Hopkins University.



"I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues to the Washingtonian Magazine list of Top Dentists in Washington, D.C.," said Dr. Talwar. "I share this honor with my entire team at Esthetique Dentistry and Advanced Dental Care. It's their collective commitment to delivering top-quality care to each of our patients that has helped us build a growing practice serving thousands of patients in the DC-Metro area each year."

Committed to supporting the future excellence of the field, Dr. Talwar also serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the Post Graduate Program of Prosthodontics at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry. Through extensive continuing education, she continues to further her expertise and stay on top of the latest research and innovation within the field.

Dr. Talwar is a Diplomate of The American Board of Prosthodontics, Fellow of the American College of Prosthodontics, a Member of The Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and a Member of Academy of Osseointegration. Dr. Talwar is a participant in the Smiles Across Loudoun event, providing free dental services, including cleanings, fillings, and extractions to those in need.

She maintains her practices in Ashburn, VA Leesburg, VA, and Frederick, MD in the Metropolitan DC area.

