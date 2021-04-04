Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from UPM to provide industrial maintenance services for its new mill in the city of Paso de los Toros, Uruguay. The mill will have an annual production capacity of 2.1 million tons of bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp when it starts up in the second half of 2022. The contract period will be 18 months for maintenance pre-engineering and site implementation and three years of operation including the warranty phase. Andritz maintenance services will cover the entire maintenance of the mill process areas and industrial assets once the mill is in operation as well as the pre-engineering and related activities to set up the maintenance services in Paso de los Toros.Andritz: weekly performance: 5.22% Agrana: The fruit, starch ...

