Frequentis: Sylvia Bardach is leaving the Executive Board of Frequentis AG, an international supplier of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks, after more than 30 years' successful work in building up the company. This change reflects a long-term succession plan. Mrs. Bardach will be standing for election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2021. At its meeting on 31 March 2021, the Supervisory Board appointed Peter Skerlan to succeed Sylvia Bardach as CFO with effect from 16 April 2021.Frequentis: weekly performance: 6.60% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (01/04/2021)

