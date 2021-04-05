

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) has launched its N-ERP (Next Generation - Enterprise Resource Planning) system in its regional and local offices in Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia and China. The N-ERP is the enhanced system of the current G-ERP (Global ERP).



Samsung Electronics said the N-ERP provides the improved system performance required to process large amounts of data; flexible architecture and process to adapt to new businesses such as D2C; and helps maximize productivity by introducing new automated technologies such as Optical Character Recognition and Artificial Intelligence.



