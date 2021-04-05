

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation and producer prices rose in March, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer prices index rose 16.19 percent year-on-year in March, following a 15.61 percent increase in February.



Prices for furnishings and household equipment surged 23.64 percent yearly in February. Prices for transportation and miscellaneous goods and services gained 24.85 percent and 21.49 percent, respectively.



Prices for health, and food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated by 19.17 percent and 17.44 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.08 percent in March.



The producer price index rose 31.20 percent annually in March, following an 27.09 percent increase in February.



Among the main industrial sectors, prices for intermediate goods gained 37.72 percent yearly in March and durable goods increased 29.68 percent.



Prices for capital goods grew 27.31 percent. Prices for non-durable consumer goods and energy rose by 23.98 percent and 23.27 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 4.13 percent in March.



