Nexen Tire ranks first in ACE Lenkrad summer tire test 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced that the N'FERA Sport has earned first place in the summer tire test conducted by German automotive magazine Auto Club Europa (ACE) Lenkrad, one of Germany's largest and most trusted automotive clubs, conducting tire and automotive tests throughout the year. ACE Lenkrad has around 600,000 members and offers a variety of services such as the Driver Support Program and Road Assistance.



Using the Volkswagen Golf 8, experts tested nine different summer tires from manufacturers including those from Europe and America. The magazine concluded the N'FERA Sport was best for handling in wet and dry conditions, best for braking, and best in pass-by-noise. The tire, which was manufactured at Nexen Tire's Europe plant, received outstanding reviews and performed well in a variety of other categories, earning the highest overall rating.

This first-place finish in ACE Lenkrad magazine's tire test adds to a tally of accolades of strong ratings and results in tests organized by automotive associations and magazines including Germany's ADAC and Auto Bild, which also rated the N'FERA Sport as "very recommendable."

"We are thrilled to learn about these latest test results, which also show that Nexen Tire's quality and technology have progressed to a level now on par with that of other premium global brands," said Travis Kang, Global CEO of Nexen Tire. "We will continue to work to provide tires that are safe, high performing, and environmentally friendly."

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

