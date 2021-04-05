Seeds Market worth $86.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Seeds Market by Type (Genetically Modified & Conventional), Trait (Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Seeds Market is estimated to be valued at USD 63.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 86.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in seed replacement rate, availability of hybrid seeds, advent of new breeding technologies and adoption of genetically modified crops are the main drivers of the seeds market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=126130457

The genetically-modified segment is estimated to account for a larger market share, in terms of value, in 2020

Genetically-modified seeds are projected to account for the largest and fastest-growing segment. The market for genetically modified seeds is projected to grow robustly in the Americas, as the use of genetically modified seeds has allowed the practice of reduced or no-tillage production techniques in these regions. High adoption rates reflect farmer satisfaction with the genetically modified products that offer substantial benefits ranging from more convenient and flexible crop management, lower cost of production, higher productivity and net returns per hectare, and a cleaner environment through decreased use of conventional pesticides, which collectively contribute to a more sustainable agriculture.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Seeds Market"

285 - Tables

93 - Figures

332 - Pages

The other traits segment is estimated to hold the largest market in the seeds industry, in terms of value, in 2020

The trend for increased use of other traits is expected to continue as more stacks are offered for farmer's use in the market such as the BolgardIII/RRFlex cotton. The deployment of other traits of different Bt and HT genes is becoming increasingly important and is most prevalent in the US, Argentina, and Brazil. Stacked traits help the farmer overcome issues such as pests, environmental stresses, diseases, and resistance to weeds. The stacking of genes helps improve and simplify the process of pest management.

The fruits & vegetables segment, by crop type, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.

Fruits & vegetables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for vegetables such as tomatoes and eggplants. Tomatoes are among the most used ingredients in the preparation of salads; the adoption of a healthy diet among consumers, alongside growing demand for these vegetables in the food processing and fast-food sectors, has been driving the growth of the market. According to International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-Biotech Applications (ISAAA), the approved list of GM fruit & vegetable seeds includes beans, eggplant, melons, potatoes, and tomatoes. Experts state that extensive research trials are being conducted for GM varieties of vegetable seeds which is driving the growth of the market.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=126130457

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the seeds market owing to the presence of some of the major seed producers in the world such as China, Thailand and India. Countries such as China, which is among the largest players in the global market for seeds, have been focusing on the adoption of hybrid crop varieties to attain yield improvement and disease resistance without using GM technology. Even though GM technology is restricted to few crops such as cotton, Southeast and East Asian countries have been slowly relaxing the restriction and extended the approval to GM events for few more crops such as corn, soybean, potato, canola, and sugar beet. India has witnessed an influx in the adoption of Bt cotton in the last decade. Simultaneously, there has also been a growing demand from the export sector for cotton and soybean, which has supported the growth in the cultivation area and had an impact on the commercial seeds market.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the seeds market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), KWS SAAT SE (Germany), Land O' Lakes (US), Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan), Groupe Limagrain (France), Corteva Agriscience (US), UPL Limited (India), DLF (Denmark), Longping Hi-tech (China), Rallis India Limited (India), Enza Zaden (The Netherlands), Takii & Co. Ltd (Japan),and Barenbrug Holding B.V (Netherlands).

Related Reports:

Seed Treatment Market by Type, Application Technique (Coating, Dressing, Pelleting), Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), Application Time, Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/seed-treatment-market-503.html

Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market by Family Type (Solanaceae, Cucurbit, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Leafy, and Other Families), Form (Inorganic and Organic), Trait (Conventional and Genetically Modified), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fruit-and-vegetable-seed-market-1257.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Seeds and Others Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/seed-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/seed.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg