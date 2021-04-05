Metamaterial Inc.: Metamaterial to Participate in the Cormark Inflection 2021 Conference

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / Metamaterial Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (CSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that the Company will participate in the virtual conference Inflection 2021: Materials, Industrials, Agriculture and Power in an Era of Sustainability, hosted by Cormark Securities Inc.

The virtual conference, Inflection 2021: Materials, Industrials, Agriculture and Power in an Era of Sustainability, will be held April 12 to 16, 2021. A series of panel discussions and company presentations will take place Monday to Wednesday, April 12th to 14th, followed by one-on-one meetings on Thursday and Friday, April 15th and 16th. META will present on Tuesday, April 15th, 10:15 AM to 11:00 AM EDT.

About Metamaterial Inc.

META delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Media inquiries:

media@metamaterial.com

Investor inquiries:

Mark Komonoski

Investor Relations

phone: 1-877-255-8483

mark@metamaterial.com

