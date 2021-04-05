

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Sunday, the United States reported the lowest number of deaths from coronavirus in more than six months.



With just 277 deaths, the total death toll due to the pandemic in the country rose to 555001, according to latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. This is just one third of the weekly average of 816.



The last time a lower daily COVID death toll was recorded in the U.S. on September 27, 2020.



The holiday weekend also witnessed a significantly lower number of new cases. With 36670 new cases reporting nationwide, the national total reached 30706129. This is far below the 7-day average of 64,019.



New York led in both COVID metrics - 7607 new cases and 82 deaths.



As per the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sunday, about 165 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country.



In major COVID-related developments in other parts of the world, India recorded on Sunday its highest number of new infections in a single day since the pandemic began. With more than 100,000 confirmed cases, the national total increased to 12,589,067, which is the third-highest in the world.



In South Korea, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol warned that there is increasing trend of a fourth wave of coronavirus infections in the country.



The UK government announced free coronavirus tests to people in the country starting Friday.



Argentine President Alberto Fernández has tested positive for coronavirus two months after receiving the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

