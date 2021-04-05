Highest total volume month on record for U.S. equity options and end of highest quarter in OCC history
OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that March 2021 total cleared contract volume was 904,039,629 contracts, the highest volume month on record and up 34.8 percent compared to March 2020. March also marks the end of the highest quarter by contract volume in OCC's history. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through March was 42,231,809 contracts, up 48.7 percent compared to March 2020.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005272/en/
OCC Cleared Contract Volume Records by Quarter (Graphic: Business Wire)
Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 898,653,388, up 35.6 percent compared to March 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 856,908,768 contracts, up 45.1 percent compared to March 2020. This includes ETF options cleared contract volume of 269,041,795, an 11.2 percent decrease compared to March 2020. Index options volume was 41,744,620, a 42.1 percent decrease compared to March 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 41,973,869 contracts.
Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 5,386,241, a 31.2 percent decrease compared to March 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 257,940 contracts.
Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in March 2021 was $119,120,897,964, a 75.4 percent increase compared to March 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 17.8 percent in new loans from March 2020 with 143,987 transactions last month.
For 2021 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
March 2021
March 2020
March
YTD Avg
YTD Avg
%
Equity Options
856,908,768
590,743,481
45.1%
40,053,014
25,331,139
58.1%
Index Options
41,744,620
72,070,438
-42.1%
1,920,855
2,683,128
-28.4%
Total Options
898,653,388
662,813,919
35.6%
41,973,869
28,014,267
49.8%
Futures
5,386,241
7,833,079
-31.2%
257,940
393,377
-34.4%
Total Volume
904,039,629
670,646,998
34.8%
42,231,809
28,407,644
48.7%
About OCC
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2020 Best Clearing House Equities by Markets Media for the third consecutive year, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
Copyright 2021. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005272/en/
Contacts:
Michael Shore
PublicRelations@theocc.com