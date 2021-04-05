Highest total volume month on record for U.S. equity options and end of highest quarter in OCC history

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that March 2021 total cleared contract volume was 904,039,629 contracts, the highest volume month on record and up 34.8 percent compared to March 2020. March also marks the end of the highest quarter by contract volume in OCC's history. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through March was 42,231,809 contracts, up 48.7 percent compared to March 2020.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 898,653,388, up 35.6 percent compared to March 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 856,908,768 contracts, up 45.1 percent compared to March 2020. This includes ETF options cleared contract volume of 269,041,795, an 11.2 percent decrease compared to March 2020. Index options volume was 41,744,620, a 42.1 percent decrease compared to March 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 41,973,869 contracts.

Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 5,386,241, a 31.2 percent decrease compared to March 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 257,940 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in March 2021 was $119,120,897,964, a 75.4 percent increase compared to March 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 17.8 percent in new loans from March 2020 with 143,987 transactions last month.

March 2021

Total

Contract

Volume March 2020

Total

Contract

Volume March

Total

Contract

% Change

vs

2020 YTD Avg

Daily

Contract

2021 YTD Avg

Daily

Contract

2020 %

Change

vs 2020 Equity Options 856,908,768 590,743,481 45.1% 40,053,014 25,331,139 58.1% Index Options 41,744,620 72,070,438 -42.1% 1,920,855 2,683,128 -28.4% Total Options 898,653,388 662,813,919 35.6% 41,973,869 28,014,267 49.8% Futures 5,386,241 7,833,079 -31.2% 257,940 393,377 -34.4% Total Volume 904,039,629 670,646,998 34.8% 42,231,809 28,407,644 48.7%

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2020 Best Clearing House Equities by Markets Media for the third consecutive year, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

Copyright 2021. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

